Heat index for Metro Manila matches record 46 degrees Celsius

Although the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) declared that the rainy season started, heat index reading for Metro Manila matched a record high.

On Monday, the heat index for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay reached 46 degrees Celsius. This tied the record high set April 24.

In Guiuan, Eastern Samar where the all-time heat index of 55 degrees Celsius was achieved on May 26, Monday's reading neared 54 degrees Celsius, three degrees higher than Sunday. DMS