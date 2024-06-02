PNP beefs up police presence in NCR due to shooting incidents

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed at least 600 police officers to augment its forces in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Police officers, who are doing administrative duties in offices at the PNP’s national headquarters in Camp Crame, will provide additional muscle to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

“Mahigit 600 kung hindi ako nagkakamali na ibinaba na ‘yan sa NCR at ikakalat ‘yan para madagdagan ‘yung puwersa ng pulis na nagbabantay sa daan,” PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said in an interview over dzBB.

The NCRPO has at least 24,839 officers and personnel, according to its spokesperson, Lt. Col. Eunice Salas.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil ordered commanders to beef up police presence in the wake of several shooting incidents, the latest of which is the killing of a family driver during a road rage incident along the EDSA-Ayala tunnel in Makati City on May 28.

The suspect, businessman Gerrard Raymund Yu, was slapped with a murder complaint before the city prosecutor’s office.

Another shooting happened in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City last May 24 wherein a motorcycle rider shot Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration division chief Mercedita Gutierrez. The suspect, Danny Bulado, is under police custody and has denied involvement.

An employee of a restobar in Barangay Sacred Heart in Quezon City was wounded after he was shot by two men on board a motorcycle last May 30. DMS