NGCP to place Luzon grid under red alert from 1 pm to 12 midnight on June 2

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said Saturday Luzon grid will be placed under red alert on Sunday from 1 pm until 12 midnight.

''The raising of red and yellow alert intervals is due to the outage of Ilijan Block A & B (1,200 megawatts)'', the NCGP said in its X account.

NGCP said available capacity is at 12,706 megawatts during peak demand while peak demand is at 11,955 megawatts.

The NGCP said 20 plants are on forced outage, resulting in a loss of 3,822.3 megawatts.

Yellow alert will be imposed on 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday. DMS