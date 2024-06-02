「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
35度-27度
両替レート
1万円=P3,690
$100=P5820

6月2日のまにら新聞から

NGCP to place Luzon grid under red alert from 1 pm to 12 midnight on June 2

［ 101 words｜2024.6.2｜英字 (English) ］

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said Saturday Luzon grid will be placed under red alert on Sunday from 1 pm until 12 midnight.

''The raising of red and yellow alert intervals is due to the outage of Ilijan Block A & B (1,200 megawatts)'', the NCGP said in its X account.

NGCP said available capacity is at 12,706 megawatts during peak demand while peak demand is at 11,955 megawatts.

The NGCP said 20 plants are on forced outage, resulting in a loss of 3,822.3 megawatts.

Yellow alert will be imposed on 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday. DMS

前の記事2024年6月2日 次の記事2024年6月2日