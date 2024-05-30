PH still at 'low risk' from COVID-19: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday said the country remains at "low risk" from COVID-19.

"Data as of May 20, 2024 shows that all Philippine regions remain to be at low risk from COVID-19," it added.

According to the DOH, the average daily reported COVID-19 cases for the week of May 14 to 20 is at 202.

The number is less than half compared to around 500 per day at the start of 2024, and is way below than the 1,750 per day seen a year ago.

It also noted that only 14 percent or 1,435 out of 10,356 COVID-19 beds are being occupied nationwide.

"The Bureau of Quarantine is (instead) keeping close watch over points of entry nationwide, as demonstrated by the latest instructions for heightened screening," said the DOH.

It said mandatory use of face masks remain unnecessary. DMS