Over P600m aid on standby for Aghon-hit Filipinos: Marcos

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has placed over P600 million in standby fund to help Filipinos affected by Typhoon ''Aghon'', according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos said the DSWD has already given P1.35 million to calamity survivors to help them recover. He said a total of P607.9 million in recovery assistance are ready for distribution.

“Kaya’t tuluyan kong inatasan ang DSWD, ang DA (Department of Agriculture), DOH (Department of Health), para makapagbigay ng assistance sa lahat ng mga naging biktima ng Typhoon Aghon,” Marcos said in his report before departing to Brunei Darussalam and Singapore on Tuesday.

“Kaya naman ang DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) at saka ang DOTr (Department of Transportation) ay kailangan susunod na diyan sa first responder para maayos na kaagad ang mga nasira na infrastructure,” he said.

Further, the government has readied 841 search and rescue retrieval teams from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the President said, adding 465 transportation assets will be deployed in addition to 436 emergency telecommunications equipment to be used for relief efforts.

Marcos assured all agencies are working to ensure those affected by the typhoon could receive the assistance they need.

Among those affected by Typhoon ''Aghon'' include Regions IV, V, VI, VII, and VIII with 12,043 families needing assistance, the President reported. Three airports and 29 seaports were also made non-operational by the weather disturbance.

Currently, six cities and municipalities have been experiencing power outages or brownouts as a result of the typhoon, he said. He added 13 flooding incidents and three rain-induced landslides were also reported.

All government actions are in coordination with local government units (LGUs), the President said, describing them as the “first responders” during disasters.

“Lagi diyan ang ating mga LGU kaya’t as usual, they have brought all their energies together at the very first instance at nasabayan naman, nasundan kaagad ng national government sa pamamagitan ng pagbigay ng assistance, search and rescue na ginawa,” he said. Presidential News Desk