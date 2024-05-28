Three dead in Calabarzon due to ''Aghon'', says PNP

Three people died in Calabarzon while seven were injured in the Bicol Region due to Typhoon “Aghon”, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

In a press briefing, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said among the fatalities was a seven-month-old baby who drowned.

“The other victim died because a tree fell on him and the same happened to the other victim,” Fajardo told reporters.

Fajardo said they deployed more than 160 personnel in Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

She added that standby forces were deployed in Metro Manila, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Calabarzon.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said the number of injured persons rose to seven from Sunday’s four.

A total of 8,465 families or 19,373 individuals were affected by “Aghon”.

Of this number, 657 families or 2,162 were served inside evacuation centers while 821 families or 3,181 individuals were served outside.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) lowered Tropical Cyclone Wind signals to No.1 as ''Aghon'' was headed east northeast at 10 kilometers per hour.

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 were the eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte), the eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue), Aurora, the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands, and the northwestern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga) including Calaguas Islands.

“Aghon” was last seen 155 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora as of 5 pm. Jaspearl Tan/DMS