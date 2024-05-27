Marcos orders LGUs, emergency services to be vigilant vs ‘Aghon’; prioritize people’s welfare

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Sunday ordered Local Government Units (LGUs), emergency services, and all relevant agencies to monitor Tropical Storm Aghon as it continues to move across the country.

In a statement, Marcos urged the public to stay vigilant and prioritize everyone’s safety as he committed to prioritize the well-being of people by ensuring availability of food and non-food items, health services, and evacuation centers to affected communities.

“As Tropical Storm #AghonPH continues to move across our country, I urge everyone in the affected areas to stay vigilant and prioritize your safety,” Marcos said.

“The well-being of our people is our utmost priority. I have directed local government units, emergency services, and all relevant agencies to work tirelessly in monitoring the situation and providing necessary assistance. Food and non-food items, health services, and evacuation centers are all being mobilized to support affected communities,” he added.

Marcos urged everyone to look out for one another, especially the vulnerable ones as he assured the country will get through this challenge as one.

“Let us all look out for one another, especially the most vulnerable members of our communities. Together, we will get through this storm,” he said.

Tropical Depression ''Aghon'' has intensified into a severe tropical storm, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Sunday.

Signal warnings have been raised to different areas affected by the storm. Presidential News Desk