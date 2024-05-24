Singapore wave 'just an ordinary uptick', says physicians group head

The head of a physicians group said the new wave of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore is just a normal increase in cases.

In a televised public briefing, Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) President Rontgene Solante said Filipinos must not be '' alarmed because this is just an ordinary uptick."

It will not be a continuous surge in infection like in 2020 or 2021. This will just be a temporary uptick," said Solante.

He also said the latest COVID-19 variants have not yet been proven to be virulent.

"So far, this has low public health risk, unlike Delta and Alpha, which carries higher risk of becoming severe," said Solante.

Solante said there is still a need to use protection against the virus, especially senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals.

"We still need to be careful, especially the vulnerable population," said Solante.

Singapore reported a new COVID-19 wave of 25,900 cases recorded during the week of May 5 to May 11 as compared to only 13,700 cases in the previous week. DMS