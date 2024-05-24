Angat water level falls below minimum operating level: Pagasa

The water level of Angat Dam fell below the minimum operating level, the state weather bureau said.

In an update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomic Services Administration (Pagasa) said that as of 8 am, the dam’s water level was at 179.68 meters from Wednesday’s 180.07.

Angat Dam’s minimum operating level is 180.

Last week, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) announced that it had reduced the water allocation for Metro Manila. Jaspearl Tan/DMS