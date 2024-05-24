「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
36度-27度
両替レート
1万円=P3,685
$100=P5795

5月24日のまにら新聞から

Angat water level falls below minimum operating level: Pagasa

［ 72 words｜2024.5.24｜英字 (English) ］

The water level of Angat Dam fell below the minimum operating level, the state weather bureau said.

In an update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomic Services Administration (Pagasa) said that as of 8 am, the dam’s water level was at 179.68 meters from Wednesday’s 180.07.

Angat Dam’s minimum operating level is 180.

Last week, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) announced that it had reduced the water allocation for Metro Manila. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2024年5月24日 次の記事2024年5月24日