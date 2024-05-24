Change of Wescom leadership evidence of deal between PH and China: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the replacement of Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos as head of the Western Command (Wescom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is ''exact evidence'' that a deal on how to manage the resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal was reached by the two countries.

"The Philippines’ replacement of the official concerned is exact evidence that China and the Philippines did reach agreement on managing the situation at Ren’ai Jiao," Wang said in a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

"The Philippines’ persistent denial and breach of commitment?and blaming it all on China?shows exactly their guilty conscience and who is acting in bad faith, infringing on the other side’s sovereignty and making provocations on Ren’ai Jiao," he added.

During the Senate hearing on Wednesday, Carlos admitted that he had a phone conversation with a military attache from the Embassy of China but he denied entering into an agreement regarding the resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

Wang said "whether it’s the “gentlemen’s agreement”, or the internal understandings, or the “new model” reached between China and the Philippines on properly managing the situation in the South China Sea, they all have clear timelines and are supported by solid evidence".

As he stressed that no one can deny the existence of the alleged deals between China and Philippines, Wang said Beijing "once again urge the Philippines to abide by the already reached agreements and understandings, observe the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and respect the common will of regional countries in keeping the South China Sea peaceful and stable, rather than heighten tensions in the region."

Recently, the AFP confirmed the designation of Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres Jr. of the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command as a full time commander of the Wescom after Carlos filed a personal leave early this month.

According to the AFP, Carlos was reassigned to the Headquarters Support Command of the General Headquarters under the Office of the Chief of Staff from May 6.

Following his reassignment, Carlos will be under the direct supervision of AFP Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr. once he returns from his personal leave. Robina Asido/DMS