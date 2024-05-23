PNP shuts down all online services until further notice

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has shut down all its online services until further notice as it enhances its defensive postures against hackers.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spoksperson, said this is to put in place security measures to protect their information technology infrastructure.

“In this regard, all PNP online services are temporarily unavailable until further notice. We regret any inconvenience this may cause,” Fajardo said in a news briefing at Camp Crame.

She said they are hoping the assessment will be completed within a week

Fajardo said frontline services are available in Camp Crame and the PNP’s regional offices across the country.

The latest data breach attempt targeted the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO). There was another breach in the logistics data information system of the Directorate for Logistics.

Fajardo said a hacker only known as ph1ns is believed to be involved in the two data breach attempts.

The PNP has sought help from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in mitigating the effects of the breach into their systems. DMS