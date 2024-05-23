Ex-Wescom chief says no deal with China on resupply mission

By Robina Asido

Former Western Command (Wescom) chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos admitted that he had a phone conversation with the Chinese Embassy's military attache but he denied entering into an agreement with China regarding the resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

"I did not forge any agreement at the level and magnitude that would bind our two countries for the long term and redefine foreign policy I am only the commander of the Wescom and not even of the entire WPS (West Philippine Sea), as Wescom commander I have done my very best to provide for the welfare of Wescom personnel I did not enter to any secret deals that will compromise the interest of the country," Carlos said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Carlos confirmed that he received a phone call from a Chinese military attache met he identified as "Senior Colonel Li" whom he met on several occasions like diplomatic events and other AFP activities.

"In early January I received a phone call from the Chinese military attache. I received the phone call sir. I did not initiate the call. We talked about how to explore ways to de-escalate or to reduce the tension in the West Philippine Sea in my area of operation," he said.

But Carlos said a '' new model'' of cooperation which China described that would cover the resupply mission was never tackled.

"We did not discuss the new model. We did not discuss the term, common understanding, new model were not part of our conversation," he added.

During the hearing, Carlos requested an executive session to discuss specific details about his conversation with Li which cannot be revealed in public due to the operation security.

"We were exploring ways to reduce the tension, (having) been coming from the December 2023 RORE (rotation and reprovisioning of troops) sir, where our supply ships were water cannoned and we were planning for the next RORE. I would be happy to brief the good senator, and the committee in executive session regarding the operational concept for that RORE which involves telephone conversation," he said.

In an interview at the Philippine Army headquarters in Taguig City on Wednesday, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said Carlos was reassigned to the "Headquarters Support Command of the General Headquarters under the Office of the Chief of Staff" from May 6.

"Reassignment is never a form of punishment. It's part of our being officers, even enlisted personnel. Rotation policy, is a policy," she said.

Padilla said Carlos will be under the supervision of the AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. once he returns from his extended leave which will last until Wednesday.

"He filed a leave then he extended it. The extension is until today but we haven't talked with him. We do not know if he will be filing for another extension," she added.

Carlos went on personal leave after the Chinese Embassy in Manila claimed that Wescom agreed to a "new model" deal with China on the resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

He was initially replaced temporarily by Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres Jr. of the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command (NETDC) who was later designated as full time commander of the Western Command. DMS