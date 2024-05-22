SAF members who escorted a Chinese POGO official should be “out of service”: Marbil

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said he wants the members of the Special Action Force (SAF) who served as bodyguards of a Chinese official of a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) “out of service”.

In an interview with dzBB, Marbil said there was “no explanation” for the cops serving as bodyguards since only the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) was authorized to provide personnel who will protect individuals under threat.

“Initially there were others involved and then seven others, the battalion commander and company commander and company commander. I am not satisfied. I spoke to our IAS (Internal Affairs Service)…I told him I was not happy about it. These people should learn their lesson. They should not stay in the service,” Marbil said.

“These are Chinese people (they were serving) and it’s not free. If the person is under high threat and in politics, I’ll believe that there is a big threat. But the SAF gave protection to these foreigners which is very illegal and we really have a problem,” he added.

The PNP earlier relieved two commandos of the SAF, Corporal George Mabuti and Patrolman Roger Ramos Valdez for allegedly moonlighting as bodyguards for a Chinese POGO official in Muntinlupa City, together with seven other members.

Marbil previously said in a press briefing that they have filed a case against the nine SAF members for moonlighting, and their probe will include the SAF director and all battalion commanders involved. Jaspearl Tan/DMS