''Neglect'' slowed rehabilitation of areas hit by ''Yolanda'': Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said "neglect" from two previous administrations has led to the slow rehabilitation in areas devastated by super typhoon ''Yolanda'' 11 years ago.

"Even up to now, some of the governors and even some of the other officials will say, we have not yet fully recovered from Yolanda," Marcos said in an interview with reporters in Tacloban City in Leyte last Monday.

"So, that’s still, all those rehabilitation. You know, we only really started two years ago. Because nothing was done in the previous administration, nothing was done in the administration before that." he added.

"But the plan is there, we are, the funding is, will be available [for the rehabilitation], whenever the schedule requires it. So yes, that’s what we are doing," Marcos said.

Marcos made the remark when asked about the government measures to rehabilitate the 395.52-kilometer Maharlika Highway in Eastern Visayas.

The government has allocated P29.73 billion for the rehabilitation of the highway, which passes from Northern Samar to Southern Leyte.

''Yolanda'' killed over 6,000 people after it ravaged parts of the country in November 2013. DMS