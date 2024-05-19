Marcos reminds PMA’s class “Bagong Sinag” to remain resolute vs. destabilization, opportunism, evolving threats

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reminded the “Bagong Sinag” Class of 2024 of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) to remain resolute amid various threats blocking the administration’s shift to a secure, safe and progressive “Bagong Pilipinas.”

In his speech during the commencement exercises of PMA’s class Bagong Sinag in Baguio City, Marcos told the future torchbearers of freedom that the Philippines is currently facing various internal and external threats.

“Bagong Pilipinas is now being slowly born. This a time of birth pains? sadly, of opportunism, blatant attempts of destabilization, and last-ditch to cling to the rapidly disappearing past,” Marcos told the 278-strong graduating “Bagong Sinag” cadets.

“But we must be resolute. We must hold on. We cannot turn back,” the chief executive added.

Amid all these threats, Marcos, as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), also highlighted the administration’s achievements over the past two years as far as peace building is concerned, saying the Filipino people can now “see and feel.”

“The southern front has been relatively quiet. Development has replaced the blast of bombs and cannon, and booms,” the President said in referring to Southern Philippines.

“What we are facing now are a blatant disregard for internationally accepted principles and deployment of weapons of mass distraction by parties who seek to drive a wedge between a united citizenry. But people are not fooled. They can see through such schemes,” he added.

Marcos also reminded the cadets that the attempts to divert people’s attention and dissipate the energy are better spent in making the country better and face the urgent tasks ahead.

One of the tasks, Marcos said, is to keep the Filipino people safe in their homes, the Philippine territory secured, the defenses against threats strengthened, and maintaining a stable and strong democracy.

“You are now inductees in the national effort to attain the following: Against parties whose fossilized ideas have been rejected by a people tired of war, no quarter will be given, but we offer peace, of the principled kind that will uproot the causes of social discontent.,” President Marcos said.

“Against intruders who have been disrespecting our territorial integrity, we will vigorously defend what is ours, but our conduct always guided by law and by our responsibility as a rules-abiding member of the community of nations. Against evolving threats that harm our people and corrode social and political trust, we will be adept, we will be flexible, and we will be ready in repelling such things,” he added.

To carry on the challenges, the President said the cadets should be prepared.

He ordered the Department of National Defense (DND) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to review the curriculum and ensure that cadets are equipped with “21st century skills” to counter “conventional and asymmetric threats.”

The President emphasized that amid digital battlefield, a clear vision for truth, integrity, and patriotism, are necessary tools to combat attempts at disinformation and infiltration.

The chief executive also assured the AFP of the government’s continued assurance in improving the welfare and morale of the country’s uniformed officials and personnel, including your respective families.

Marcos was the guest of honor and keynote speaker during the PMA Commencement Exercises for “Bagong Sinag Class” of 2024 at the PMA Borromeo Field, Fort Gregorio del Pilar, Loakan, Baguio City. He also presented the diplomas and awards to the graduates. Presidential News Desk