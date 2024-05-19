Navy spokesperson for the WPS is new Naval Inspector General

Philippine Navy spokesperson for West Philippine Sea (WPS) Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, assumed his post as the new Naval Inspector General on Friday.

Navy chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., oversaw the turnover ceremony at the Navy headquarters in Manila, and expressed optimism that Trinidad will maintain and even surpass “the upward trajectory of (its) performance set by his predecessors.”

“Commodore Trinidad is known for his strategic vision, diplomatic acumen, and operational expertise, which I’m sure will be of great use in his new role within the Navy,” added the Navy Chief.

Trinidad succeeded Navy Capt. Francisco Cacho who held the post in acting capacity following the untimely passing of Marine Major Gen. Jonas Lumawag.

Trinidad, a member of PMA Class of 1991, specializes in surface warfare, naval special warfare operations, and naval intelligence.

The Naval Inspector General is one of the most valuable advisers of the Flag Officer in Command, providing crucial insights into the current status, performance, challenges, and issues facing the Philippine Navy.

The Naval Inspector General also identifies strategies to address deficiencies within Navy systems and enhance the functionality of the PN’s various units and offices. Naval Public Affairs Office