AFP designates Torres as full time Wescom chief

Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres Jr. of the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command (NETDC) was designated as full time commander of the Western Command (Wescom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), a military spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.

He replaced Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, whom the military says is on leave.

"The designation of Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres Jr as commander of Wescom is an administrative decision of the AFP. It is part of the ongoing changes in leadership and key positions within the military which is necessary for the institution to adapt to the evolving security environment and effectively address emerging challenges", AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said on Saturday.

"Wescom's critical role requires a full time leader that has more years in service in order to provide continuity and strategic direction. We offer our full support to Rear Admiral Torres and we are confident in his ability to lead with distinction," he added.

The AFP previously announced the temporary designation of Torres as Wescom chief after Carlos went on personal leave early this month.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla previously said the leave of Carlos has "no connection to the new model" arrangement claimed by China.

Carlos went on leave after the Chinese Embassy in Manila claimed that Wescom agreed to a "new model" deal with China on the resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

When asked if Carlos will be given another assignment when he returns from his personal leave, Trinidad said "we'll just cross the bridge pag bumalik sya (when he returns)." Robina Asido/DMS