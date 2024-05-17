Philippines should shoulder consequences of China's countermeasures: Chinese envoy

China said "relevant responsibilities and consequences shall be borne solely by the Philippines" as it vows to take countermeasures following the sail of around 200 Filipino civilians to Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Dao).

In a press conference on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated that "Huangyan Dao has always been China’s territory" and that "China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its adjacent waters."

"China made a goodwill arrangement in 2016 for Filipino fishermen to fish with a small number of small fishing boats in the adjacent waters of Huangyan Dao, while China continues to oversee and monitor relevant activities of the Filipino fishermen in accordance with law," he said.

"If the Philippines abuses China’s goodwill and infringes upon China’s territorial sovereignty and jurisdiction, we will defend our rights and take countermeasures in accordance with the law. Relevant responsibilities and consequences shall be borne solely by the Philippines," he added.

Despite the statement of Wang, Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, insists that the Chinese vesselsare illegally intruding withi Philippine territory.

"The People's Republic of China is deeply concerned and angered by the presence of small Filipino fishing boats sailing through Bajo De Masinloc," he said.

"However, they seem to overlook the fact that the international community now finds it both absurd and comical that Beijing is making such a fuss, all the while ignoring the fact that these waters fall within our Exclusive Economic Zone. It is actually their large flotilla of vessels that are trespassing into Philippine waters," he added. Robina Asido/DMS