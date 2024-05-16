「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Comelec says candidates to file certificates of candidacy for 2025 polls from Oct. 1 to 8

［ 156 words｜2024.5.16｜英字 (English) ］

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Wednesday the filing of certificates of candidacy in the May 2025 national and local polls will be from October 1 to 8.

In a briefing, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said: "The filing of COCs from senator to local officials, as well as the Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance (CONAs) for party-list nominees will be held from October 1 to 8."

In a separate interview, Comelec chairman George Garcia said the poll body is finalizing the dates and periods in the resolution.'' Hopefully, by next week, we can already come out with it," he said.

Garcia said the Comelec en banc has also agreed to set October 1 to 8 as the period to file the COCs of substitute candidates for those who will withdraw their candidacy.

Garcia said the poll body approved his proposal to limit the period for substitute bets to file their COCs, unlike in the past. DMS

