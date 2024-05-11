Marcos' trust, confidence on PNP, AFP high amid destab reports

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s confidence and trust on the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) remain high despite reports of a destabilization plot against the administration.Unfazed by the reports, the Chief Executive nevertheless called on the police and military to stay committed to their sworn duty and set aside politics.

“Kahit hindi mo ako binoto okay lang sa akin basta’t maging professional ka. Gawin mo ‘yung trabaho mo nang tama. Iyon lang naman ang hinihiling ko sa lahat ng police, sa lahat ng Armed Forces,” Marcos said.

The President made the remarks on the sidelines of the distribution of over P110 million in financial assistance to El Nino-hit

farmers and fisherfolk in General Santos, South Cotabato and Sarangani Province when asked to react on the supposed destabilization plot.

Marcos also expressed continued trust and confidence to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

As far as active high-ranking officials are concerned, Marcos stood firm that he does not see, or receive reports of their supposed involvement in a plot to destabilize his leadership.

In his visit to General Santos, Marcos assured farmers and fisherfolk of the continued support from the government amid the continuing onslaught of the El Nino phenomenon in the Philippines. Presidential News Desk