Marcos welcomes France's bid to join military drills in WPS

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed intentions of the French government to join the military exercises in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

This development is indicative of the growing support from the international community to uphold the sovereign rights of the Philippines in WPS, according to Marcos.

In an interview on the sidelines of the state’s financial aid distribution in General Santos City on Friday, Marcos said he remains thankful for the global support to the Philippines amid the challenges in the contested waters.

“Kami’y nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng mga iba’t-ibang bansa kahit na nanggagaling sa malayo pa ngunit sila ay handang tumulong sa atin,” he said.

“At kapag tayo’y nagkaproblema, very supportive sila hindi lamang sa salita kung hindi pati na sa mga tinatawag na joint cruises,” he added.

“Kaya’t lahat ng tumutulong sa atin, lahat ng tumutulong sa Pilipinas, kami’y nagpapasalamat at ito ay magiging malaking bagay, malaking tulong para mapayapa at maging stable ang West Philippine Sea,” the President said.

Marcos said support from the international community is important to guarantee the freedom of navigation in the WPS and that the global economy will not be affected. Presidential News Desk