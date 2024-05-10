Traffic expected in some Metro Manila roads on May 10-12 due to TBM transport: DoTr

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) told motorists to expect a traffic slowdown on some roads in Metro Manila from May 10 to 12 due to the transportation of the Metro Manila Subway Project’s (MMSP) Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) to the Camp Aguinaldo Station.

In an advisory, the DoTr this traffic slowdown is expected from Friday to Sunday from 10 pm to 4 am.

The TBM will be used in the construction of the tunnels connecting the Camp Aguinaldo and Ortigas stations.

According to the DOTr, the following roads will be affected: Port/ R-10 (between 10 pm to 10:30 pm), C3 Road (between 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm), 5th Avenue (between 11:30 pm to 12:30 am), G. Araneta Avenue (between 12:30 am to 1:30 am), E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue (between 1:30 am to 2:00 am), Gilmore Avenue (between 2:00 am to 3:00 am), and Col. Bonny Serrano Avenue (between 3:00 am to 4:00 am). Jaspearl Tan/DMS