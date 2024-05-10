「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Heat index in NCR still high despite rainshowers

［ 210 words｜2024.5.10｜英字 (English) ］

Isolated rainshowers in Metro Manila on Thursday afternoon failed to lower the heat index at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City.

As of 5 pm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the heat index rose to 44 degrees Celsius from 42 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The heat index at the Science Garden in Quezon City went up to 41 degrees Celsius from 40 on the previous day.

Weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio told The Daily Manila Shimbun said the temperatures will remain high in May despite rains. He said the onset of the rainy season is expected between the end of May and mid-June.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country are expected to have isolated rainshowers, which last up to 30 minutes, over the weekend, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, Bataan and Cagayan are also expected to experience rainshowers on the weekend due to a frontal system.

In a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, weather forecaster Chenel Dominguez said there is a high chance of localized thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

“We haven’t determined how often it will rain yet, but there will always be chance that there will be localized thunderstorms in the afternoon and and evening,” Dominguez said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

