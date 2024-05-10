Prepare for La NiNa - Marcos tells local government units

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday the government is prepared for the La Nina phenomenon next month but called on all local government units (LGUs) in the archipelago to brace for its arrival.

“Mga kababayan, ang buong mundo po ay nahaharap sa matinding pagsubok dulot sa tinatawag na climate change, pagbabago po ng panahon. Extreme weather ang nararanasan natin. Matinding init ngayon at sa mga susunod na buwan naman ay asahan natin ang matindi naman na pag-ulan,” Marcos said during the distribution of assistance to farmers and fisherfolks affected by El Nino on the Zamboanga Peninsula in Zamboanga City.

“Kaya naman po, nananawagan ako sa lokal na pamahalaan ng Zamboanga at sa mga karatig-bayan [nito sa] buong rehiyon: Maging handa po kayo sa lahat ng oras. Alamin natin ang pangangailangan ng ating mga nasasakupan at gumawa tayo ng mga programa na tiyak na makakatulong sa ating mga kababayan," he added.

La Nina is the irregularly recurring upwelling of unusually cold water to the ocean surface along the western coast of South America. It often occurs following an El Nino. It often disrupts the typical regional and global weather patterns especially in a manner opposite to that of El Nino.

With regard to the ongoing dry spell, Marcos said the government will assist the affected local governments as he called the people and sectors to coordinate with the affected LGUs to avail of government assistance.

At the same time, Marcos appealed for unity to surmount the present challenges, saying the aim of the Bagong Pilipinas campaign is to make more secure and productive Filipino families.

Two municipalities and one city out of 67 municipalities and five cities in the Zamboanga Peninsula have been placed under a state of calamity due to huge losses incurred from dry spell brought about by the El Nino.

Also, a total of 66,878 families, or 334,391 persons in 165 out of 1,904 barangays were affected by drought as of May 7. Presidential News Desk