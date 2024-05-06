「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

5月6日のまにら新聞から

OWWA disowns 'OWWA Online Assistance' Facebook page

［ 91 words｜2024.5.6｜英字 (English) ］

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Sunday denied any links to a social media page that supposedly offers assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a public advisory, the OWWA said it is not related to the Facebook page established by one Rumel Ayala.

"The 'OWWA Online Assistance' created by Rumel Ayala is not an official Facebook group page of OWWA," said OWWA.

"This (page) is not authorized to provide any services on behalf of OWWA," it added.

The agency said the public must be careful and vigilant against potential scammers. DMS

