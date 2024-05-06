OWWA disowns 'OWWA Online Assistance' Facebook page

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Sunday denied any links to a social media page that supposedly offers assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a public advisory, the OWWA said it is not related to the Facebook page established by one Rumel Ayala.

"The 'OWWA Online Assistance' created by Rumel Ayala is not an official Facebook group page of OWWA," said OWWA.

"This (page) is not authorized to provide any services on behalf of OWWA," it added.

The agency said the public must be careful and vigilant against potential scammers. DMS