US State Department official arriving

United States’ State Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Richard Verma will visit China and the Philippines from May 6 to 10, according to US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.

In a post on her X account on Sunday, she announced the deputy secretary’s visit by reposting an advisory from the State Department’s Office of the Spokesperson.

Verma will be in the Philippines to meet with senior government officials “to build on the progress” made during the bilateral, trilateral, and ministerial-level meetings held between Manila and Washington just last month, the State Department said.

The US official will also participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial and host a dinner with Philippine US Exchange Program alumni.

Verma will also be in mainland China to visit the US Embassy in Beijing and the US Consulates General in Shenyang, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. DMS