Two persons hurt in Leyte earthquake

Two people were injured following a magnitude 5.8 earthquake in the province of Leyte on Friday night.

Dulag Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) reported that two female victims were injured including a 26-year-old pregnant woman who fainted and fell down the stairs and another 27-year-old victim who sustained leg injury.

There was no damage to infrastructure reported as well as any interruptions to power, communication signal and water supply in Dulag municipality because of the tremor.

Dulag MDRRMO also confirmed that the families from the coastal areas were advised to return to their houses after the evacuation was lifted one hour after the tremor.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Intensity V was felt over the areas of Dulag, Abuyog, Burauen, La Paz, Macarthur, Mahaplag, Tabontabon, and Tolosa in Leyte; Hinunangan, Hinundayan, and Silago, Southern Leyte.

Intensity IV was also reported over Jagna in Bohol; Balangiga, City of Borongan, General Macarthur, Giporlos, Hernani, Lawaan, Llorente, and Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Barugo, City of Baybay, Calubian, Dagami, Hilongos, Jaro, Javier, Julita, Kananga, Palo, Pastrana, San Miguel, and Santa Fe in Leyte; in Ormoc City; Tacloban City; Basey in Samar; Bontoc, Malitbog, and Sogod, Southern Leyte.

Intensity III was also recorded in Tagbilaran in Bohol; Surigao City in Surigao del Norte; and Intensity II in Bogo City in Cebu; Pintuyan in Southern Leyte.

For instrumental intensities, Intensity VI was monitored in Dulag and Abuyog, Leyte, Intensity V in Mahaplag, and Burauen also in the same province; Hinunangan and Hinundayan in Southern Leyte, Intensity IV in Palo, Hilongos, Javier, and Alangalang also in Leyte; Sogod in Southern Leyte; Basey in Samar; and Quinapondan in Eastern Samar.

Instrumental intensity III was also recorded in Calubian, Carigara, Albuera, Leyte; Talibon in Bohol; Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Cebu City; Surigao City in Surigao del Norte; San Juan in Southern Leyte; and Marabut, Samar, Intensity II in Isabel, Villaba, and Kananga, Leyte; Danao, Bogo, Carcar, and Argao in Cebu; and Villareal in Samar, and Intensity I in San Fernando in Cebu; Bulusan in Sorsogon; Mapanas in Northern Samar; Padre Burgos in Southern Leyte; Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte; Kawayan in Biliran.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershock are expected from the magnitude 5.8 quake that was recorded at 36km Northeast of Abuyog, Leyte around 6:16 pm. The off shore quake that is tectonic in origin has a depth of 10 km. Robina Asido/DMS