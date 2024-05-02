Workers call on Congress to pass P150 minimum wage hike bill

Workers groups called on Congress to pass the P150 minimum wage hike bill during a rally held on Labor Day.

Members of the groups under the National Wage Coalition (NWC), including the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), Buklurang Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP), Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), and Nagkaisa Labor Coalition joined the protest.

The groups gathered at Espana, Don Quijote Street at 6:30 am and marched to Morayta.

They were supposed to hold their protest in Mendiola but were blocked by the personnel of the Manila Police District at Recto Avenue.

The labor groups held their program in front of Far Eastern University (FEU) high school and finished their program at around 9 am.

“Passing the P150 wage recovery increase is only the first yet pivotal step that the Philippines should take to actualize living wages embodied in proposed legislation for a P750 daily wage increase for private sector workers and a new Salary Standardization Law (SSL) anchored on the P33,000 monthly minimum wage for public sector workers,” the coalition said in a statement.

The NWC also called on the government to pursue climate justice and address the supposed threat of war between China and the United States.

In a separate statement, the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) said they welcomed the guidelines on the right to self-organization announced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., especially red-tagging employees who organize unions.

It added that it is urging Marcos to expand the representation in the Presidential Commission on Freedom of Association under Executive Order No. 23, to include at least five representatives from the workers and employers for a more balanced discussion on labor policies.

The group also said it welcomes the extension of the contract for service (COS) workers until 2025, with the ultimate goal of regularization as public employees, and the aid provided to those affected by El Nino.

FFW met with Marcos during the Malacanang activity.

It said he was “quite amenable” and still scheduling a date to discuss these labor issues. Jaspearl Tan/DMS