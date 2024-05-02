Teodoro reminds public about need to support peace security

As the nation joins the global celebration of Labor Day, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. reminds the public about the importance of supporting peace and security to ensure economic progress in the country.

"As we pay tribute to workers from all walks of life, let us likewise remember the importance of supporting peace and security efforts. A stable and secure environment is essential for economic progress, ensuring that prosperity is within reach of every Filipino," he said in his Labor Day message on Wednesday.

On behalf of the men and women of the Department of National Defense (DND), Teodoro also conveyed the agency's solidarity with the Filipino people in recognizing the immense sacrifices and contributions of Filipino workers both here and abroad.

"May this Labor Day inspire us to continue working towards a brighter and more secure future," he said. Robina Asido/DMS.