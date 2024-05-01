China's military ships monitoring Balikatan violate Philippine NOTAM: AFP

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is violating a notice to mariners (NOTAM) issued by the Philippine Coast Guard for the multilateral maritime exercise (MME) of US, France and Philippine Navies as part of the Balikatan drill in the West Philippine Sea.

In a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday, Col. Michael Logico, Balikatan executive agent, said the two PLAN vessels of China entered an established training area that has been covered by the NOTAM.

"I admit I made a mistake. I thought there are just 14 countries that will be sending observers, so apparently there is a 15th country that sent observers, PLAN 167 and later on PLAN 793 were sighted in the area, they have the best seat in the house because they were able to witness the best of the Philippine Navy, US Navy and French Navy," he said.

"It would have been better if they turned on their AIS transporter to make their presence known but since they decided to do it anyway and they were in high seas.... so long as they are not doing anything dangerous that did not in any way disturb the exercise," he added.

Logico explained that the notice was issued for the safety of all commercial vessels within the exercise area. Entering within the NOTAM covered area "would have been a big risk on their part," he said/

"What is important is that entire event transpired according to plan, they showed up and it was expected that they will show up, I will be disappointed if they did not show up. That means we were not important but we were important enough for them to show up, that is the important thing," he added.

Logico stressed that the AFP is consolidating the incident reports that will be forwarded to the National Task Forces for the West Philippine Sea for appropriate actions. Robina Asido/DMS