Chinese Coast Guard ships damage PCG vessel in Scarborough Shoal

By Robina Asido

Three China Coast Guard ships damaged the railing and canopy of a Japan made multi-role response vessel (MRRV) of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) through a water cannon in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc (BDM) on Tuesday.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the PCG vessel BRP Bagacay and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel, BRP Bankaw were transporting food and fuel to Filipino fishermen when they were harassed by the Chinese vessels.

"The Philippine vessels encountered dangerous maneuvers and obstruction from four China Coast Guard vessels and six Chinese Maritime Militia vessels. At approximately 9:53am, when the BFAR vessel was about 12 nautical miles from BDM, CCG-3305 utilized its water cannon, directly hitting the starboard astern of the BFAR vessel," he said.

"When the PCG vessel was approximately 1000 yards east-southeast of BDM, CCG-3105 and CCG-5303 employed their jet stream water cannons, targeting the PCG vessel from both sides, resulting in damage to the railing and canopy. This damage serves as evidence of the forceful water pressure used by the China Coast Guard in their harassment of the Philippine vessels," he added.

He also noted that "the Chinese Coast Guard has once again installed a 380-meter floating barrier that covers the entire entrance of the shoal, effectively restricting access to the area."

Tarriela stressed that "despite the harassment and provocative actions of the Chinese Coast Guard, both the PCG and BFAR vessels stood their ground and continued their maritime patrol."

"They were not deterred and will persist in carrying out their legitimate operations to support Filipino fishermen and ensure their safety," he said.

Global Times reported that ''video clips from the Chinese Coast Guard show Philippine coast guard vessel tried to enter the lagoon on China's Huangyan Dao using a dangerous maneuver.''

''CCG was forced to use water cannons to warn the vessel. The operation was reasonable, legitimate and professional,'' it reported.

Tarriela said the primary objective of the patrolling BFAR and PCG vessels that arrived at the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc early Tuesday was to distribute fuel and food supplies to the fishermen in the area.Robina Asido/DMS