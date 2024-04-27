Philippines may experience heat wave as high temperatures expected till May

The Philippines may experience a heat wave as the country is expected to continue having high temperatures until May.

In a radio interview, Pagasa Weather Specialist Joey Figuracion said there is no heat wave yet.

"For now, we have not monitored anything like that although, during this time of the year we expect to experience humid or high temperatures," he said.

"There is still a possibility because we are still within the period of summer until May," he added.

Figuracion explained that heat wave will be experienced once the temperature reaches 5°C higher than the maximum temperature in three to five consecutive days.

"During this season in Metro Manila the average or maximum temperature is 34°C to 35°C. The highest temperature we have so far recorded at Science Garden was 37.8°C," he said.

Figuracion said based on climate models the weakening of the El Nino phenomenon may end before June and La Nina may occur around June, July or August.

In a phone interview, Figuracion said the temperature may increase up to 39°C in Metro Manila and 40°C to 42°C in Tuguegarao City and humidity of 62 to 80 percent before the summer ends next month. Robina Asido/DMS