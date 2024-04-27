Japan, ILO, and DICT launch Digital Transformation Center in Central Luzon

On Friday, the Government of Japan, in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) launched the Digital Transformation Center (DTC) in Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

The DTC is a significant component of the extensive Japan-ILO project: “Bringing Back Jobs Safely under the COVID-19 Crisis in the PH: Rebooting Small and Informal Businesses” launched in 2021.

Funded by the Government of Japan, this project aims to foster economic recovery and resilience in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DICT Pampanga ? DTC will offer a range of digital resources and training programs to support job creation and promote digitalization for businesses in the Central Luzon Region, particularly among micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

First Secretary Kanno Chihiro from the Embassy of Japan conveyed the message during the ceremony, underscoring the value of digitalization especially in businesses as one of the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Government of Japan is honored to be part of this endeavor. Rest assured of Japan’s steadfast support for the Philippines as we put much value on the longstanding friendship between our two countries,” said Kanno.

The ceremony was also attended by Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian Dy of DICT, Hideki Kagohashi of ILO Philippines, Provincial Director Elenita Ordonio of Department of Trade and Industry, Director Cosmas Zavazava of International Telecommunications Union, Julius Cainglet of Federation of Free Workers, and Ms. Fe Bautista-Zulueta of Employers Confederation of the Philippines.

Over the years, Japan and ILO have collaborated on numerous development initiatives for the Philippines with the common goal of helping improve the lives of the Filipino people. Japan Information and Culture Center