Marcos names Hans Cacdac as DMW Secretary
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac to head the department, seven months after he was designated as the officer-in-charge in September 2023.
Marcos named Cacdac as the officer-in-charge of the DMW after the passing of former secretary Susan Ople, in August 2023.
Before his ad interim appointment in the Cabinet, Cacdac served as undersecretary of the DMW; Executive Director V of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA); Executive Director V of the Philippine Employment Administration (POEA); and Undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).
He also served as Deputy Executive Director V of the POEA; Executive Director IV of the National Conciliation Mediation Board-DOLE; Director IV of the Bureau of Labor Relations-DOLE; and Associate Lawyer and Urban Poor Unit Coordinator of the Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panligal (SALIGAN) in the private sector. Presidential News Desk