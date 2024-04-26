No request from US to extradite Quiboloy: ambassador

A pastor who has two warrants of arrest from courts in Davao and Pasig on alleged trafficking offenses has not been found by authorities, who say he is still in the country.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Miguel Romualdez said there is also no extradition notice from the US where Apollo Quiboloy is facing charges on alleged sex trafficking, fraud and coercion.

“We were informed that there was potentially a request for his extradition. So far, there has been none,” Romualdez told government-run Philippine News Agency.

“Usually it will come to us, but it can also go to the US Embassy. And there are law enforcement representatives at the US Embassy that can make the request directly to our Department of Justice,” he said.

“From here it will have to come from wherever the court that has the case on this human trafficking, supposedly a human trafficking case,” he added.

He explained that the warrant of arrest issued against Quiboloy should be served first before they could proceed with the extradition.

In a separate briefing, Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said Quiboloy is in the country.

“Yes, we do have information that he is still within the country unless there are new developments from the police. But, as far as our information is concerned at the DOJ, he is currently still in the country,” Clavano said. DMS