Heat index at 48 degrees Celsius, highest this year

The highest heat index so far this year of 48 degrees Celsius was reported at Sangley Point, Cavite as more areas continue to experience uncomfortable weather. the Philippine Atmospheric, geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Wednesday.

In the National Capital Region where many cities were forced to conduct online classes due to hear, the highest heat index of 46 degrees was logged at NAIA.

The second highest heat index of 47 degrees Celsius was reported in Dagupan City, Pangasinan and Baler, Aurora.

Thirty areas in the country are expected to fall under the "dangerous" heat index classification due to temperatures ranging from 42 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius, the state weather bureau said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS