DFA, DOJ dispute Amnesty International Philippines' report

The Philippine government disputes the report of Amnesty International that extrajudicial killings remain a concern.

The foreign affairs and justice departments said the report does not reflect what is happening on the ground.

''We regret that this assessment does not reflect the situation on the ground, including accomplishments of the Philippine government on the human rights and good governance agenda,'' the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

'' Our human rights reform agenda stands on solid ground under the Marcos administration. We have an unwavering commitment to democracy and promote the well-being, human rights and human dignity of the Filipino people, '' the DFA said.

''We invite the experts producing this country report to update their references, thoroughly examine their methodologies, and exercise due diligence on their sources to ensure a fair and more reliable reporting on the human rights situation in the Philippines, '' the DFA added.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the department is ''serious in its efforts to safeguard human rights and thwart extrajudicial killings, including other barbaric practices.''

''We are taking all the necessary steps to strengthen the criminal justice system and hold to account the perpetrators of these violations,'' added Remulla.

Remulla said he reminds ''those in charge of the administration of justice that there are no shortcuts in enforcing peace and order.

He added that the Department of Justice ''as the principal law agency and legal counsel of the government, remains deeply committed to the administration's thrust towards a Bagong Pilipinas-- one that is safe, peaceful and just. ''DMS