Heat index soars to 45 degree Celsius in NAIA: Pagasa

The heat index soared to 45 degrees Celsius as of 5 pm Tuesday from 43 degrees on the previous day , the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

The Science Garden in Quezon City also reported a heat index of 43 degrees Celsius, unchanged from Monday.

Thirty-one areas in the Philippines showed high heat indices from Monday's 27, Pagasa said.

The highest heat index was in Tuguegarao at 48 degrees Celsius, surpassing 43 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The second highest heat index of 47 degrees Celsius was reported in Dagupan, Pangasinan and Sangley Point, Cavite. DMS