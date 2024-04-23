Japanese firm sets up solar panels in Davao del Sur, Cotabato

Japanese firm Advantec Philippines, Inc. announced on Monday that it signed deals with two local power distributors to lower electricity prices through solar energy in Mindanao by setting up two solar panels.

In a forum, Advantec Philippines Inc. president Noriaki Sanada said residents in Mindanao pay higher prices because they do not have power grids which is why they signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with Davao del Sur Electric Cooperative and Cotabato Electric Cooperative, Inc.

“To ordinary people, especially in local provinces like Mindanao, they pay more than P14.50 per kilowatt hour. The reason is because there are no power grids. They cannot supply stable power to their local province,” Sanada said.

“We invested in a 5.15-megawatt solar panel over there, then supplied the power to Dasureco (Davao del Sur Electric Cooperative). Then, ordinary people who (pay) more than P14.5 pesos per hour maybe…you know, their bill will decrease,” he added.

He said the company is planning to develop a 10-megawatt solar panel at the Cotabato Electric Cooperative.

Sanada said they went to several cities in Mindanao, including Kidapawan (Cotabato), Dansalan (Lanao del Sur), and Digos (Davao del Sur) where they are planning to establish microgrids so power rates will be cheaper.

“We are planning to invest in a small microgrid onto the rooftop to supply power to the city hall or public hospital to save energy consumption,” Sanada said.

In an email sent to The Daily Manila Shimbun, Sanada said they plan to “develop another Microgrid Smart City at Metro Davao Economic Zone in Davao Del Sur”.

He added that the country “really needs to invest in renewable energy” to prevent electricity prices from rising and power outages.

Sanada believes solar energy has a “big potential” because of the low investment cost and its ability to yield more power.

In a separate email, Adventec Secretary and Sales Marketing Jane Abadiez said the microgrid smart city project in Davao will start in three months.

"Advantec already made LOI with Metro Davao Ecozone to support the microgrid," Abadiez said.

She added that the cost will depend on the capacity but 1 megawatt costs around $1 million.

Advantec and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a partnership agreement with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) for renewable energy projects in October 2023.

Under the deal, Advantec introduced its solar power technology in the Pampanga Economic Zone which will produce 3.6 million kilowatts and is expected to reduce around 1,200 tons of carbon dioxide yearly. Jaspearl Tan/DMS