Phivolcs records three minor phreatic eruptions in Taal Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and seismology (Phivocs) recorded three minor phreatic eruptions in Taal Volcano on Saturday morning.

The minor phreatic eruptions or steam-driven events at the main crater of Taal occurred between 8:50am to 8:52am and 9:09am to 9:12 am. The third one occured at 5:10 pm, which lasted four minutes and sent a 600-meter-tall steam plume that drifted southwest.

"The event produced white steam-laden plumes that rose 350 meters above the Main Crater before drifting west-southwest and southwest based on IP camera monitors," it stated, referring to the two previous ones.

Phivolcs noted that "the phreatic events were likely driven by the continued emission of hot volcanic gases at the Taal Main Crater and could be succeeded by similar phreatic activity".

"The background levels of volcanic earthquake activity and ground deformation detected at Taal indicate that unrest is unlikely to progress into a magmatic eruption," it stated.

The advisory said that the "sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions have decreased last week and were last recorded at an average of 2,104 tonnes/day on Thursday (April 18, 2024)".

"Nonetheless, average SO2 emissions since January this year remain high at 9,698 tonnes/day," it added.

Taal Volcano, which remains under Alert Level 1, "is still in abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest nor ceased the threat of eruptive activity." Robina Asido/DMS