PCG ships to join Balikatan for the first time

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will deploy multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) from Japan to join the Balikatan exercise which starts on April 22 until May 10 for the first time.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said this is the first time that the PCG will join Balikatan.

Balilo said PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan directed the Coast Guard Fleet to prepare six vessels that will participate in the 39th Balikatan exercise.

"The humanitarian armed service will deploy four 44-meter multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) and two larger patrol vessels that regularly conduct maritime security operations in the country’s exclusive economic zones (EEZs)," he said.

Balilo said during this year's Balikatan, the members of the Coast Guard Special Operations Force are also set to undertake joint interoperability exercises with the Philippine Navy (PN) and their counterparts from Australia, France, and the US.

The Armed Forces of the Philippine is expected to showcase their newly acquired capabilities during this year's Balikatan exercises. Robina Asido/DMS