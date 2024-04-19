Amid China's warning, AFP insists Balikatan promotes regional stability

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) insist that the Balikatan exercise aims to strengthen regional stability despite China's warning that it could worsen tensions in the South China Sea.

"The AFP emphasizes that the Balikatan exercises are not directed towards any specific country," AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said on Thursday.

"This long standing initiative, spanning several years, is aimed at enhancing cooperation, fostering training opportunities, and strengthening regional stability," she added.

In a regular press conference in Beijing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said "the Philippines needs to be fully aware that when countries outside the region are brought into the South China Sea to flex muscles and stoke confrontation, tensions could get worse and the region will only become less stable."

"To hand over one’s security to forces outside the region will only lead to greater insecurity and turn oneself into someone else’s chess piece. We urge the Philippines to stop making maritime provocations," he said.

"We urge relevant countries outside the region to stop stoking confrontation in the South China Sea. We will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and keep the South China Sea peaceful and stable," he added. Robina Asido/DMS