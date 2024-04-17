Comelec preparing for 2025 BRMM elections

CAMP ABUBAKAR, BARIRA, Maguindanao del Norte - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Tuesday said they are determined to hold the first parliamentary polls in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in 2025.

In an interview at the base camp of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), Comelec chairman George Garcia said they are preparing for the BARMM elections, which will be held with the May 2025 national and local polls.

"The Bangsamoro election will be pushing through as far as the Comelec is concerned," he said.

"We are really being vigilant over the BARMM parliamentary elections in 2025... The challenge remains in terms of vote buying, firearms, intimidation, and the perennial clan wars," said Garcia.

He said they are leaving the decision on extending the term of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to political leaders.

"The decision for that matter is not with the Comelec. That is with the political authorities of the government," said Garcia.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said they are no longer looking at the possible further extension of the BTA term.

"We have accepted the reality that we already need to hold the elections in the BARMM. We are preparing our political party and for this coming elections," said Ebrahim. DMS