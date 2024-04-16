PCG says China Coast Guard illegally monitored PH research vessel

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said a China Coast Guard vessel did not block a Philippine research ship but was illegally monitoring it during a hydrographic survey north of Scarborough Shoal

Former US Air Force Col. Ray Powell said Sunday on X (formerly Twitter) that a China Coast Guard vessel 5303 was spotted 35 nautical miles from the Philippines’ coast blocking BRP Ventura and its escort BRP Gabriela Silang from heading to their assigned hydrographic research area North of Scarborough Shoal.

According to Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, the China Coast Guard vessel 5303 “has persistently engaged in provocative actions and illegal monitoring” of the survey ship off the waters of Bolinao, Pangasinan since Sunday.

He said that although the ship had not “directly obstructed” the survey, it was trying to intimidate and hinder the operations.

“Although they have not directly obstructed or interfered with our survey activities, this relentless behavior serves as undeniable evidence that the People's Republic of China (PRC) is unhesitant in deploying its vessels within our Exclusive Economic Zone to intimidate and impede our legitimate operations, specifically in the field of marine scientific research,” Tarriela said.

Citing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Tarriela asserted that the Philippines has the “exclusive right to regulate, authorize, and conduct marine scientific research in its own EEZ (exclusive economic zone) and continental shelf”. Jaspearl Tan/DMS