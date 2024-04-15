Iranians seize ship with four Filipino seafarers on board: DMW

Four Filipino seafarers were on board a ship seized by Iranian authorities while traversing the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement, the DMW said there were four Filipino seafarers on board the container MSC Aries while it was travelling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India.

The DMW said it is coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the licensed manning agency, as well as the ship manager and operator to work on the release of the seafarers. DMS