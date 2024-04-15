「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
35度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,750
$100=P5,650

4月15日のまにら新聞から

Iranians seize ship with four Filipino seafarers on board: DMW

［ 90 words｜2024.4.15｜英字 (English) ］

Four Filipino seafarers were on board a ship seized by Iranian authorities while traversing the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement, the DMW said there were four Filipino seafarers on board the container MSC Aries while it was travelling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India.

The DMW said it is coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the licensed manning agency, as well as the ship manager and operator to work on the release of the seafarers. DMS

