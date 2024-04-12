Two Filipinos hurt in Hongkong fire: DMW

Two Filipinos were hurt in a fire that razed Kowloon district in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon” briefing, DMW officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said a Filipino man and woman were among the 19 who were injured.

“It looks like the cause is partially identified. We were told a gym in the building was the source of the fire. There are reports that five were killed while 19 were injured. None of the fatalities were Filipinos,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac said both victims received treatment from the hospital but the male victim, who recently became a permanent resident, was already discharged.

He added that the female, a permanent resident of Hong Kong, could be discharged soon.

“Today, she is still being medically treated at the hospital. But a while ago, we were told and the good news is she could be discharged very soon, maybe at the end of the day,” Cacdac said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS