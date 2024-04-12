Two Navy pilots die as chopper crashes near Cavite market

Two Philippine Navy pilots died after a trainer helicopter crashed near the public market in Cavite City on Thursday.

Based on an initial report, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief, said a PN Robinson R22 training helicopter executed emergency procedures and crashed near the vicinity of the Cavite City public market around 6:45 am.

"The two Navy aviators were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to their injuries," he said.

Philippine Navy spokesman Commander John Percie Alcos did not disclose the names of the fatalities but he confirmed that the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft died at Bautista Hospital in Cavite City.

Alcos said the helicopter, which took off from Sangley Airport, was on a training flight when the incident happened.

"Philippine Navy aircraft undergo regular inspection and maintenance to ensure airworthiness. Nevertheless, no stone will be left unturned as we endeavor to prevent this kind of accident from happening again," he added.

Alcos said the Philippine Navy is withholding the names of the two Navy pilots while they are informing their families.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved loved ones. All necessary support will be extended to them," he said. Robina Asido/DMS