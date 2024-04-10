「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P3,690
$100=P5,615

4月10日のまにら新聞から

Filipina dies in UAE fire

［ 145 words｜2024.4.10｜英字 (English) ］

A Filipina died in a fire that razed a residential building in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Tuesday.

In an interview with dzBB, DMW officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said that the husband of the fatality was left in critical condition.

“For now, we continue to pray for him because his condition is critical. And as mentioned, his wife died. The one who is in the ICU (intensive care unit) with a critical condition is an OFW (overseas Filipino worker) and we are continually monitoring his situation. We are hoping that he can still recover,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac said there were 11 other Filipinos who were staying in the residential area when the fire broke out. They have been evacuated to a hotel.

Cacdac announced they will provide financial and legal assistance to the Filipino victims. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

天気

4月9日のマニラ
日の出 午前５時46分 最高気温 34.6（午後２時）
日の入り 午後６時９分 最低気温 22.6（午前４時40分）

為替

1万円両替レートの動き
マニラ市の市中両替商調べ
＄１ Ｐ取引なし（-）
￥151.83（0.04高）
１万円 Ｐ3,690
＄100 Ｐ5,615

株価

比証券取引所は休業
日経平均株価
＝ 39,773.13
（前日比426.09△）

