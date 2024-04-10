Filipina dies in UAE fire

A Filipina died in a fire that razed a residential building in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Tuesday.

In an interview with dzBB, DMW officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said that the husband of the fatality was left in critical condition.

“For now, we continue to pray for him because his condition is critical. And as mentioned, his wife died. The one who is in the ICU (intensive care unit) with a critical condition is an OFW (overseas Filipino worker) and we are continually monitoring his situation. We are hoping that he can still recover,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac said there were 11 other Filipinos who were staying in the residential area when the fire broke out. They have been evacuated to a hotel.

Cacdac announced they will provide financial and legal assistance to the Filipino victims. Jaspearl Tan/DMS