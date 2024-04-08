「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

マニラ
34度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,770
$100=P5655

4月8日のまにら新聞から

Denso Airybees, with Filipino setter, win Japan V Cup

［ 75 words｜2024.4.8｜英字 (English) ］

Denso Airybees overcame Hitachi Rivale, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 to capture the Japan V Cup on Sunday.

Jia Morado-de Guzman, 28, and acknowledged as the Philippines' best setter, was one of the key figures in Denso's victory. She was fielded in the second, third and fifth sets.

This made her the second Filipino to be part of a Japanese volleyball champion squad after Jaja Santiago who led Saitama Ageo Medics to triumph in 2021. DMS

