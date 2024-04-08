Denso Airybees, with Filipino setter, win Japan V Cup

Denso Airybees overcame Hitachi Rivale, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 to capture the Japan V Cup on Sunday.

Jia Morado-de Guzman, 28, and acknowledged as the Philippines' best setter, was one of the key figures in Denso's victory. She was fielded in the second, third and fifth sets.

This made her the second Filipino to be part of a Japanese volleyball champion squad after Jaja Santiago who led Saitama Ageo Medics to triumph in 2021. DMS