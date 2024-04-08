DepEd orders public schools to implement distance learning starting Monday

The Department of Education (DepEd) will implement distance learning for public school students starting on Monday due to hot weather.

In an advisory on Sunday, DepEd said '' in order to allow learners to complete pending assignments, projects and other requirements, all public schools nationwide shall implement asynchronous classes or distance learning on Monday.''

Teachers and non-teaching personnel in public schools shall not be required to report, the DepEd said.

Private schools ''shall have the option to implement'' distance learners, DepEd said.

Some cities have been suspending classes this week as temperatures soared.

Last Friday, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia ordered suspension of classes due to hot weather until further notice. DMS